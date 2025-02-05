On Wednesday 29th, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Best ladies scores on the day:

Trish Miller 38 pts

Joy McCormack 36 pts

Cath Johnson 35 pts

Libby Plumley 35 pts

Well played, ladies!!

Last Saturday the ladies played in the Summer Comp sponsored each week by Dorman’s Transport.

Winner: Rachel Dorman 37 pts on a c/b!

Runner-up: Maxine McCormick 37 pts.

Coming up – Programme change… Honor Oliver Memorial Mixed 4BBB and Individual Stableford has moved to February 22nd not February 15th.

This means the last game to be sponsored by Dorman Transport will be 15th February.

The Summer Competition best scores presentation, sponsored by Hilltops Vegetation Services, will be held on Saturday 1st March.

There have been some great scores over summer, so play your best ladies on the next two Saturdays!

PAMMIE MCCLOY