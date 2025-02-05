On Saturday the Men played for the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning February Monthly Medals.

The medal winners were Aaryn Murfitt in A Grade with 68 nett, Paul Blizzard in B Grade with 67 nett and Will Albert in C Grade with 66 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Rick Oliver in A Grade with 73 on a countback, Jesse Corcoran in B Grade with 82 and Geoff Connelly in C Grade with 89 on a countback.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Michael Smith in A Grade, Casey Ashton in B Grade and Col Blizzard in C Grade.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 1st and was won by Ray Hargraves.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Tim Finday and the 17th was won by David Hamblin with 35cm and he also wins the Eagles Nest Jackpot.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Tim Findlay and he receives a voucher for $76.

The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Steve Connelly in A Grade on the 3rd, Will Albert won B Grade on the 9th and C Grade on the 15th was not won. The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters NTP on the 13th was won by Aaryn Murfitt and the 16th was won by Aaryn Murfitt and the 16th was won by Casey Ashton with 65cm.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters Eagles nest jackpot of $180 on the first was not won and will be $200 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Josh Townsend.

Balls went down to 73 nett on a countback and there were 73 players.

The final Handiskins was played on Sunday.

The four finalists were Rhett Foreman, Levi French, Richard Apps and Andrew Aiken.

The big winner on the day was Rhett Foreman with 6 skins and he collected $530.

Next best was Levi French who had 2 skins and he also claimed the two NTP for a total of $370.

Andrew Aiken had two skins for $100.

Congratulations to the four players for making the final.

Upcoming events Saturday the Saturday 8th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones & Barry Martens.

Saturday 15th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Allan Moore & Grant Harding.

Friday 21st February - Triple 0 Emergency Services Day.

Saturday 22nd February - Oliver Memorial Day 4BBB mixed & individual.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Josh Andrews with 41 points and he won 12 balls.

Runner up was Brett Scelly (9 balls) with 40 points on a countback from Peter Terry (7 balls).

Fourth was Phil Mitchell (5 balls) with 39 points on a countback from Terry Shipp (3balls).

Wayne Hewson (2 balls) had 38 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Ian Tierney and he recieved a $37 voucher.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 69 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Angus Rowan with 41 points and he won 4 balls.

Runner up was Edward Maloney (3 balls) with 38 points from Adam Holmes (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Peter Terry and he receives an $18 Voucher.

There were 14 players and balls went down to 34 points on a countback.

Bob Martin won the 9 hole competition with 36 points from Don Cruikshank.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Zac Smith with 41 points on a countback.

Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 28 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot was the 3rd and $30 jackpot was shared by Benny Norton & Otto Makeham.

The Pro Pin was won by Jim Brewster and he received a voucher for $28.

The Social Club Sunday Memorial Day event was won by Noel Bell with 53 nett.

Anthony Webber was runner up with 54 nett and Casey Ashton was third with 55 nett.

The Bradman event was won by Darren Pratt and there were 21 players.

A reminder that the Social Club AGM will be held next Sunday 9th February starting at 12pm.

CRAIG WATSON