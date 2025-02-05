The Under 13s Harden Hornets 1/103 defeated the Nimbus Scorchers 5/102 from Young at Tim Doolan Oval last weekend.

In the first match for 2025 the Hornets had an easy win against the Young side.

The Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat.

For the Scorchers Bentley Quinn was the first to fall, managing 10 runs before he was caught out by Alec Weston, Dakota Bourke was bowled and caught by Fletcher Betts for a golden duck, Henry Aiken managed to make 10 runs before being bowled out by Alec Weston with Marni Campbell caught by Andreas Macfarlane with only one run on the scorecard.

Tyson Schofield was the final scalp taken by the Hornets caught by Ardy Abnett with 46 runs next to his name.

Alexander Mcmillan and Ardy Abnett opened the batting for the Harden side.

Alexander made 18 runs before he was runout by Bentley Quinn, Ardy Abnett scored a half-century (50) before retiring not out leaving Alec Weston and Andreas Macfarlane to close in on the Scorchers.

Alec ended up on 23 not out with Andreas finishing up on 10 not out.

This weekend the Under 13s Hornets will be travelling to Young to take on the Young Vet Clinic Renegades at Sawpit Gully Oval.

The Under 11s had a bye for round 10 and will also be heading to Young on Saturday to play the CATO Strikers at Keith Cullen Oval.

In the Senior B Grade competition the Hornets 10/105 were defeated by the Cootamundra Ex Services Club Bulls 2/106 at Tim Doolan Oval.

The Hornets won the toss and elected to bat.

Shane Abnett was the first of the Harden side to fall, making 8 runs before the wicket was hit, Brody Steele was bowled out for 18 by Benjiman Piffero.

Tim Macfarlane was caught out for a duck leaving the Hornets on 3/29 with James Woodhead the next to fall with two runs under his belt.

Dean Bourlet was bowled out for a duck by Reid McTavish leaving Harden on 5/33.

Kai Steele managed to add 14 runs before falling to a catch by Archi Piffero with Jack Glover falling with 36 runs after being bowled out by Aaron Kemp.

Beau Abnett got in four runs before he was bowled out by Benjamin Randall leaving Harden on 8/104 with Beau Bourlet scoring 10 runs before being runout by Benjamin Randall.

Ardy Abnett finished up on 0 not out with Andreas Macfarlane out for a duck, bowled by Benjamin Randall.

Archi Piffero was the first to fall when it was Cootamundra's turn with the bat, bowled by Tim Macfarlane and caught by Shane Abnett with 21 runs.

The Cootamundra captain Scott Meale was bowled by Beau Bourlet and caught by James Woodhead with 41 runs.

Gus Smart ended up the session on 36 not out with Paul Bean adding two runs not out.

This weekend the Hornets B Grade side will be travelling to Burns Park in Junee where they will take on the Stallions from 1.30pm.