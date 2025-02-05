The Boorowa Big Bottles 8/95 defeated the Temora Exies Renegades at Nixon Park Oval 2 last Saturday in the second round of the 2025 part of the South West Slopes Cricket League season.

The Exies won the toss and elected to bat with vice captain Harminder Singh the first to fall for the Renegades bowled out by Wil Stanley with only six runs.

Jake Humphrey was the next to go for the Temora side bowled by Wil Stanley and caught by Benjamin Klose on four.

Charlie Watson was taken out by the bowling of Oliver Miller and a catch by Benjamin Klose with a single run.

Temora captain Julian Drumore was taken down when he was bowled out by Liam Birks on 12 runs leaving Temora on 4/58.

Chris Block was bowled out by Birks after managing to make 34 runs.

George Stimson was the next to be taken out by Birks only managing to put a single run on the board before Harry Swanston was taken out for a duck by the bowling of James Green and a catch by Oliver Miller.

It was a Birks masterclass in removing Oscar Block from the crease with Liam bowling and Mark catching the Temora player out for a single.

Dominic Drumore was bowled out by Phil Coggins for 12 before Guinevere Drumore was bowled leg before wicket by Will Mcguiness with five.

Sarah Oliver ended the session on six not out for Temora.

Liam Birks was the first to fall for the Big Bottles with a single on the scorecard with Mark falling next on two, James Green fell to a leg before wicket on four, with Will McGuiness taken out on a golden duck.

Ethan Robinson was dispatched on a duck with Big Bottles vice captain Wil Stanley caught out on four.

Benjamin Klose was caught out on a single before Oliver Miller fell to a catch on 27.

Tim Suttor finished up on 41 not out with Cameron Johnston ending on 10 not out.

This Saturday the Big Bottles will be hosting the Temora Shamrock Leprechauns at the Boorowa Sports Ground from 1.30pm.

It was the battle of Boorowa Junior Cricket last Saturday for the return of the South West Slopes Cricket League Junior Competition with Boorowa Green 153 defeating Boorowa Gold 152 at the Boorowa Sports Ground.

Green won the toss and chose to bat.

Runs for the Greens went to Patrick Smith 17, Octavian Miller 25, William Miller 11, Thomas Lawler 4, Beau Taylor 9, James Kelly 5, William Cross 5, Digby Merriman 15, Art Greig 2 not out and Xander Howard-Allison 3 not out.

Wickets for Gold were taken by Archer Dowling 2, Lachlan Halls 2, Thomas Scott 1, Rosie Scott 1 and Alfie Shean 1 and George Manion took a stumping.

Runs for Gold were made by Archer Dowling 15, Jacob Halls 14, Rosie Scott 2, Luke van Leeuwen 2, Lachlan Halls 11, Thomas Scott 3, Angus Burton Taylor 12 not out, Alfie Shean 10 and George Manion 34 not out.

Wickets for the Greens were taken by Octavian Miller 2, Patrick Smith 2, Beau Taylor 1, William Miller 2, Digby Merriman had an assisted runout, William Cross had a catch as a fielder and an assisted runout and Art Greig had an unassisted runout.

This Saturday Boorowa Gold are playing host to the Jennings Mowers Warriors from 8.30am at the Boorowa Sports Ground while Boorowa Green have a bye.

Heading into Round 11 this weekend Boorowa Gold remains at the top of the ladder with Boorowa Green sitting in third place.