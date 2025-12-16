With the adoption of the recommendation from the Local Heritage Fund committee by Hilltops Council at its December Ordinary Meeting, the allocation of funds has been confirmed to help local heritage buildings.

Orizba Homestead in Murringo, St Mary's Convent in Murrumburrah, the former NSW Bank in Koorawatha, the Uniting Church in Young and the Boorowa Museum have all been successful in recieving funding through the fund.

The grants are to assist owners and community groups with the conservation and restoration of the buildings.

There was a total of $5,500 allocated to the fund and was broken down as:

$1000 for Orizaba Homestead to strip and repair the currently painted western brick wall

$850 for St Mary's Convent for replacement of sash cords

$1,300 for NSW Bank for repairs to bank flooring in the bank main area

$850 for the Young Uniting Church for painting of windows and doors

$1,500 for the Boorowa Museum for drying out the museum walls and stop rising damp

The next call for applications for the fund will be in July 2026 for the 2026-2027 financial year.

In fantastic news for the applicants, they all recieved above the requested amount in their application to help go towards the exorbitant costs of repairing and conservating these historic and significant buildings across the Hilltops.