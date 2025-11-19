The proposed Boorowa–Galong Rail Trail has taken a cautious step forward, with Hilltops councillors confirming that community consultation will begin early next year.

The 29-kilometre trail, which would link Galong and Boorowa through historic cuttings, timber bridges and farming country, has been deemed technically and economically feasible, but councillors say the next phase must be driven by the wider community.

Mayor Brian Ingram said every ratepayer would be affected by the project, making broad consultation essential.

“Every ratepayer in the Hilltops will be affected, so there are a lot of stakeholders involved,” he said.

“There’s still a long way to go, and the next step is community consultation.”

He said the process, expected to begin in February, would inform residents, gather feedback and ensure the whole community understood what the project involved.

“The consultation results will come back to Council, and then we’ll decide whether to seek funding and keep the project moving,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Tony Flannery, a long-time supporter of the proposal, said the goal now was clarity around costs, maintenance and community sentiment.

“We’ve got to make sure the community understands what the benefits are, what the likely costs are, and that the costs don’t outweigh the benefits,” Cr Flannery said.

He noted that while previous reports highlighted benefits such as tourism and increased visitor spending, more work was needed to outline long-term responsibilities.

“A lot of the benefits of a rail trail may flow to private businesses, while Council would be the one responsible for maintaining the asset,” Cr Flannery said.

“So we need to be fully aware of what we’d be taking on.”

Both councillors acknowledged that landholder concerns remain part of the conversation.

Cr Flannery said some concerns were valid while others were less so, and that conditions along the corridor varied widely, from overgrown fenced-off sections to unfenced areas where livestock graze.

Mayor Ingram said that differing community views were expected.

“With projects like this, fifty per cent of people are usually very passionate about it, and fifty per cent really don’t want it to happen,” he said.

The Boorowa–Galong Rail Trail Feasibility Study, completed in 2022, concluded the project could add up to $2.9 million a year to the Hilltops economy.

However, Mayor Ingram said that if the community supported the project, securing government funding would be the next hurdle.

“If the community supports it, the next challenge will be finding a state or federal government willing to put in the $13 million required,” he said.

Despite other pressing issues facing the region, both councillors agreed the rail trail remains an important conversation for the community.

The upcoming consultation period is expected to determine whether the project progresses to the funding stage or is returned to the shelf.