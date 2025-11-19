Jugiong locals celebrated last Friday with the official opening of the upgraded Jugiong Memorial Swimming Centre.

Hilltops Council and Member for Cootamundra joined with locals in attending the official opening with the weather perfect for a day in the newly upgraded facility.

Hilltops Council was very pleased with the upgrades.

"The $1.78 million upgrade was made possible through the collaboration of the NSW Government ($1,044,850), the Australian Federal Government ($407,000), and Hilltops Council ($325,731)," Council said.

"This major redevelopment project has delivered many valuable enhancements to the much loved community facility, ensuring it will continue to meet the diverse needs of residents and visitors for years to come."

Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the upgrades will serve the community into the future,

“The inclusion of additional shade and accessible amenities means even more people can enjoy this wonderful facility," Ms Moriarty said.

"Ahead of summer, pools like this are central to bringing people together for exercise and socialising as well as learning an important life skill.”

Ms Cooke and Councillor Michelle Gallo, representing the Mayor, attended the official opening.

"The Jugiong Memorial Swimming Centre is a cherished asset within the Hilltops community," Cr Gallo said.

"This upgrade has significantly improved the safety, accessibility, and enjoyment of all pool patrons.”

Ms Cooke was very pleased that locals will be able to enjoy and make the most of the upgraded facility.

"It's exciting to see this project complete just in time for summer," Ms Cooke said.

"The new and improved facilities will encourage residents and visitors to spend more time outdoors, keeping active and connected."

Ms Cooke also applauded the use of local contractors, businesses and industries to complete the project.

"By engaging local contractors and sourcing materials locally wherever possible, this project supported jobs and businesses right here in the Hilltops area," she said.

"It's wonderful to see what can be achieved when we work together to create lasting spaces for families and future generations."

The upgrades included:

• Demolition of the existing Toddler Pool and Intermediate Pool

• Construction of a combined Splash Pool and Learn-To-Swim Pool (including installation of new shade sails)

• Refurbishment of the existing male and female amenities

• Installation of a new universal accessible changeroom

• Construction of a new storage shed

• Construction of a new plant room and filtration system

• Relocation of existing shade sails within the facility

• Relocation of existing bench seating beside the new combined Splash Pool and Learn[1]To-Swim Pool

• Painting of the exterior of the kiosk/amenities building

The Jugiong Memorial Swimming Centre opened to the public on Saturday, 15 November 2025.