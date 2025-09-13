The Young Witness/Boorowa News/Harden Murrumburrah Express has received several inquiries from concerned local residents regarding talk within the community that driver licence renewal rules have recently changed – specifically, that all drivers over the age of 60 must undergo a medical assessment to renew their licence from 1 October.

Transport for NSW has confirmed that these rumours are incorrect.

There have been no recent changes to the licensing requirements for older drivers.

Drivers aged 75 and over are required to pass a medical assessment annually to retain their licence, and older drivers on an unrestricted licence may also need to pass an on-road driving test at age 85, depending on the type of licence they hold.

However, there are no medical requirements introduced at age 60.

The misinformation appears to have originated from social media.

We encourage drivers to stay informed through official channels to avoid confusion or misinformation circulating in the community.

For full details on current requirements for older drivers, visit: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/older-road-users