Christine said seven-year-old Aubrey Morton recently competed at the Follow Your Dreams National Competition in Adelaide, representing the studio in the six and under age group.

“Aubrey competed at Nationals in Adelaide last week and did an amazing job,” Christine said.

“She won her song and dance, won her demi character, placed fourth in jazz and received honourable mentions in classical ballet and tap.”

Christine said Aubrey also achieved a significant overall result.

“She was one of the top seven highest point scorers at the competition, which is an incredible achievement,” she said.

Aubrey dances at the Cootamundra studio and has been training since the age of three.

“She absolutely loves dance and practices every day along with her two sisters,” Christine said.

“Her dedication and hard work have really paid off.”

Christine said Aubrey is continuing a family connection with the studio.

“She is following in her mother’s footsteps, who also danced with me,” she said.

Another dancer to achieve national recognition is Ruby Holt, who has just finished competing at the Showcase Dance Nationals on the Gold Coast.

“Ruby is 15 and dances and teaches at our Young studio,” Christine said.

“This was her second time competing at Nationals and she had seven dances in the senior 15 to 18 years sections, which are very tough.”

Christine said Ruby’s results reflected her commitment to her training.

“She received three gold awards with scores between 180 and 185 out of 200, and four high gold awards with scores between 185 and 189,” she said.

“She also placed third in the Mr and Miss Showcase of Dance with her tap ensemble.”

Christine said Ruby’s success was well deserved.

“Ruby loves dance and works extremely hard, and her hard work has definitely paid off,” she said.

Christine said the studio remains busy with upcoming opportunities for students.

“We have students attending a tap workshop in Bathurst in two weeks, and in three weeks we are holding a Cuban dance workshop in Cootamundra,” she said.

Registrations will open in February across all studio locations.

“We operate in Gundagai, Cootamundra, Young, Temora and our newest location, Grenfell,” Christine said.

She said the year also marks significant milestones.

“We are celebrating 20 years of the studio in Cootamundra, and I am also celebrating 40 years of teaching dance,” she said.

Christine said classes in Young are held at the Southern Cross Cinemas and cater for a wide range of students.

“We offer classes for fun, as well as for students who want to perform and take their dance to the next level,” she said.

She said the studio continues to support dancers pursuing professional pathways.

“We have Sarah McDonald from our Young studio heading off to Village Nation in Sydney this year to dance full time,” Christine said.

For further information or enrolment enquiries, Christine can be contacted on 0427 782 954 or via the Christine Wishhart Dance Studios Facebook page.