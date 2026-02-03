Police have charged a man from Young with a number of firearm offences following a compliance check.

According to police they were undertaking a compliance check related to a domestic violence matter when they located the firearms.

"About 7.50am on Wednesday January 28, 2026, officers attached to The Hume Police District attended a home on Murringo Street, Young to execute a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance check as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic violence offence," a Hume Police District spokesperson said.

"During the search, officers have located and seized two firearms, magazines and ammunition."

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Young Police Station.

"He was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), possess unregistered firearm - pistol, possess unauthorised firearm, and breach of bail," the spokesperson said.

"He was refused bail to appear at Bail Division Court on Thursday January 29, 2026."