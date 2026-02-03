A man has been charged following an alleged breach of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (AVO) at a home in Young last week.

Police will allege the man is the defendant in a currently enforceable, nationally recognised Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.

About 10.50am on Thursday 29 January 2026, officers received information that the man was at an Orchard Street address in Young, which police will allege is a prohibited location under the existing AVO.

Officers from Young attended the address and located the man inside the residence with the protected person named in the order.

The man was arrested for an alleged breach of the Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.

During the arrest, police will allege officers located a resealable bag containing a white crystallised substance concealed on the man. Following a struggle, police seized the substance, which was later weighed at approximately 2.4 grams and is believed to be methylamphetamine.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest and were treated.

The man was taken to Young Police Station, where he was charged with a number of offences, including breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order, possession of a prohibited drug, and resisting police.

He appeared before the Bail Division of the Local Court, where bail was refused.

Police remind the community that Apprehended Violence Orders are designed to protect victims and that breaches of these orders are treated seriously.