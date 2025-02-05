After the celebration of Edna’s birthday this week it has prompted me to do a members profile, on her behalf.

Edna has been a long time, hard working member of the Young Club for many years, always going above and beyond for the club.

I first met Edna in the mid 1950s.

We both worked at the Young Silknett, making undergarments such as nightgowns, bloomers etc.

This business was in Boorowa Street were The Warehouse is now, prior to to that it was a small arms factory.

Back to Edna, it was here at the Silknett that the very professional Edna gained her confidence in sewing, starting of as a clipper then progressing to a seamstress which has stood her in demand all these years.

Edna and husband Alan transferred to Wollongong where Alan worked in the steel works.

Our Edna took up a position at Bonds and soon advanced to floor supervisor.

After some years they returned home to Young.

Edna was never short of work, for a number of years I remember her working on big industrial machines, making lambs wool coats, boots and hats, this was a business owned by Judy Dowling called Scope Arts.

These goods were exported out of town.

Edna also worked at J,ADs for Lester Donges in later years.

No matter where Edna worked she gave her all, but always gave a helping hand to any one in need.

In about 2002, Edna decided to slow down and joined the Young Croquet Club.

Slow down. She still ran, marking lines, putting in hoops, cleaning, sweeping, but most of all she became a top croquet player.

At this time Edna was on to me, because I had also decided to slow down.

'Come on, you have to play croquet,' she said.

Our bond over the last twenty years has grown.

Edna became my playing partner, travelling mate and lots of people said we were partners in crime.

Along with great friends Doug and Ruth Leabeater, we have played croquet here, there and every were, including Perth, Tasmania, coast to coast, always taking the long way home.

Once Edna and I were going to Bairnsdale to play in a carnival, so we went via the Melbourne Cup, 1700km later we arrived in Bairnsdale.

One of our highlights was to go to watch the World Cup in Melbourne between Australia and Egypt.

Now sadly time has caught up with the four of us, so we are happy to laugh and talk about our adventures at home.

Yes, the four of us have slowed down, but still enjoying life.

SHIRLEY CLOSE