Bigga SES is one of 11 branches to benefit from faster and safer emergency medical response with the delivery of a new vehicle.

The new Community First Response (CFR) vehicles will ensure trained volunteers have the tools, medical supplies and technology they need to deliver lifesaving care.

This $1.8 million investment in the new vehicles includes the installation of high-tech medical supplies such as resuscitation equipment, a splint kit, maternity kit, burns pack, defibrillator and paediatric care instruments.

Purpose built for regional conditions, each vehicle features secure, dust-proof compartments and lockable pods to safely store critical medical equipment and medications.

Along with Bigga the vehicles will be provided to NSW SES units in Nundle, Sofala, Deepwater, Captains Flat, Goolgowi, Tambar Springs, Wooli-Yuraygir, Windellama, Gooloogong and Canyonleigh, where the state-of-the-art vehicles will be used to provide critical care before paramedics arrive.

The CFR vehicles are an example of the NSW Government's commitment to upgrading emergency service assets to ensure SES members are prepared and safe when responding to calls for assistance.

The CFR program is a joint initiative between NSW SES and NSW Ambulance, training volunteers to deliver advanced first aid and medical support in the critical moments before paramedics arrive in remote areas of NSW.

Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib said these vehicles will improve emergency first response for some of our most remote communities and make all the difference when it matters most.

“The vehicles are designed and purpose built for regional areas, drawing on the feedback and experience of our dedicated frontline volunteers who turn up time and time again to help their communities,” he said.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner, Debbie Platz APM said these vehicles represent a significant investment to strengthen our emergency response capabilities and supporting our volunteers to help their communities.

“With expert training provided by NSW Ambulance, our CFR-trained volunteers are equipped to deliver timely, critical medical support in rural communities where ambulance resources may be many kilometres away.”

Natalie Cole, NSW SES Sofala Unit Community First Response volunteer for Ms Cole, the difference the new vehicles make is deeply personal.

“We’re often the first on scene at serious incidents in our rural community,” Ms Cole said.

“Knowing everything we need is safely stored and ready to go means we can focus entirely on the patient in front of us.”

As a trained clinical volunteer, Ms Cole is able to administer lifesaving medication, the same kind now stored securely in the SES’s newest addition to its fleet.

“It’s a unique opportunity to gain clinical skills, help people on their worst day, and make that day a little better,” she said.

“Our community trusts us and these new vehicles help us live up to that trust.”