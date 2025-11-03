Trinity Catholic School will once again be hosting the Harden Murrumburrah Community Christmas Carols under the stars, with the whole community invited to attend.

The popular annual event will be held on Sunday December 14 at the Trinity Catholic School grounds in Murrumburrah between 7pm and 9pm.

The event will be a fantastic evening filled with music, Christmas cheer and community spirit.

Be sure to bring your singing voice and get ready to enjoy some amazing performances and join in to all of the classics with fellow community members.

There will be further updates on Facebook so be sure to check in with the Trinity Catholic School page.