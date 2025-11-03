If you have erosion issues on your land, big or small, we invite you to come to the Hovells Creek Landcare Group field morning on Saturday 15th November to see and hear about some of our funded erosion control works on three nearby farms in the Reids Flat district (between Cowra and Boorowa).

The morning is designed for farmers and landholders who are looking for effective ways to combat soil erosion including scouring and large gully formation on their lands.

This day will demonstrate some practical solutions and provide an opportunity to talk to construction experts and landholders.

“This project addresses an important regional issue which impacts not just threatened species, river health and water quality but also productivity within the catchment,” HCLG Chair, Gordon Refshauge, said.

“The Hovells Creek catchment includes steep, hilly country.

“We experience significant erosion problems when heavy rainfall events follow extended dries where minimal vegetation can be maintained.

"This results in soil washing into the Lachlan river which causes river-bed sediment problems downstream.

"So, there is a whole of catchment impact.”

The morning starts at 8.30am just south of the Reids Flat Rd turnoff where we will see a large water retention basin with a trickle pipe and have a catered morning tea.

Our second and third properties are just off Reids Flat Rd.

They include another water retention basin followed by a very different approach with leaky weirs on a floodplain where we will finish with a catered lunch on the banks of the creek.

The field day celebrates the finish of stage 2 of a program of earthworks at fourteen sites on nine properties proudly funded by the NSW Environmental Trust and supported by funding from South East Local Land Services to seed, fence and plant the works areas.

It will be an excellent opportunity to meet fellow farmers, share experiences, and build a community focused on sustainable agriculture and land management.

To book and for more details, contact Robin Aitken, Local Landcare Co-ordinator for Hovells Creek at lsohclg@outlook.com or on 0419 753 801.