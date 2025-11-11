Students at Murrumburrah High School are taking a hands-on approach to tackling the global challenge of food insecurity, thanks to an innovative partnership with Food Ladder.

The local school is the first in the region to team up with the not-for-profit organisation, which is helping schools across regional Australia grow their own fresh produce through sustainable hydroponic systems.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke said the Food Ladder program is putting local students at the forefront of food security, sustainability and innovation.

“It’s incredible to see young people right here in Murrumburrah learning skills that could shape the future of farming and food production,” Ms Cooke said.

“This program is giving students a real-world understanding of how technology, science and agriculture come together to create practical solutions for communities.

"And by growing their own vegetables, the program is helping children make healthier decisions about their own diet.”

Installed on-site at Murrumburrah High School, the Food Ladder greenhouse allows students to grow fresh fruit and vegetables year-round using climate-controlled hydroponic systems.

As the only facility of its kind in southern NSW, Murrumburrah students are among the first to benefit from this empowering initiative, which is looking to expand across more school campuses.

“Agriculture is a vital industry within our region, and practical experience is an important way to inspire local children to emerge as leaders within the space,” Ms Cooke said.

“This initiative is growing knowledge, confidence and innovation in our young people, and it’s a credit to the school’s staff for embracing new opportunities that are changing the way the next generation thinks about food and sustainability.”