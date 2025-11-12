The Harden Murrumburrah Christmas Spending Spree is back in full festive swing, bringing with it a wave of community spirit, and a strong push to support local businesses.

Running from Monday 10th November until Friday 12th December, the annual Christmas Spending Spree encourages residents and visitors alike to shop locally for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Organised by HRDC and supported by Roccy FM and 2LF the spending spree is more than just a competition, it’s a celebration of our Harden Murrumburrah Community.

“I just think it encourages local spending and adds to the joy of Christmas,” HRDC’s Antonia Brown said.

To participate, shoppers simply make purchases at any of the participating local businesses and fill out an entry form.

Anyone can enter, and teior is no minimum spend.

Winners will be announced at the Harden Murrumburrah Community Christmas Carols at Trinity Primary School on 14th December starting at 7pm.

This year, 26 local businesses have joined the initiative, offering gift vouchers as prizes to lucky winners.

Shopping locally is a great way to give back to our locally businesses that sponsor and support community events all year long.

Adding to the festive cheer is the Christmas Lights Display competition, which has seen an outpouring of creativity and holiday fun.

Everyone is encouraged to register their festive displays so people know where to look, and to be in the running for prizes!

With categories for both homes and businesses, the competition celebrates the sparkle and spirit that makes Harden Murrumburrah shine.

The winners of the Christmas Lights display will be announced at the December Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets.

Held in the evening for the first time this year, the Harden Murrumburrah Community Christmas Markets on Sunday 21st December from 4pm to 8pm will bring a carnival atmosphere perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping.

Watch this space, with market stalls, delicious food, plus family-friendly games and activities, it’s going to be more than a market it will be community Christmas celebration.

The spending spree and lights competition are part of a broader effort to boost the local economy and foster a sense of togetherness during the Christmas season.

As posters go up and Christmas events begin, Harden Murrumburrah is proving once again that we are stronger and shine brighter when we come together.

REGISTER FOR LIGHTS DISPLAY COMPETITION

Business and home categories and fantastic prizes are up for grabs so be sure to register now.

Judging will be held between December 17 and 19 with the winners announced at the Twilight Christmas Markets and Celebration, 4-8pm on December 21, 2025.

To sign up now contact admin@hrdc.org.au and keep an eye on the HRDC Facebook page for futher information.