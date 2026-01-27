A 67-year-old man has been seriously injured following a motorcycle and car collision at Murrumburrah on Monday afternoon.

According to police the motorcycle was heading towards Wallendbeen and turned around near the cemertery.

"About 12.30pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of Burley Griffin Way and Cemetery Road, following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan," a police spokesperson said.

"Police were told the motorcycle was travelling west on Burley Griffin Way when it conducted a U‑turn near the intersection and was struck by an oncoming Honda sedan travelling in the adjacent lane."

The Toll Ambulance landed on a local oval to airlift the motorcycle rider.

"The rider sustained serious leg injuries and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics with assistance from members of the public before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition," police said.

"The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old man, was not injured and has cooperated with police."

Burley Griffin Way was closed for approximately two hours while emergency services attended the scene, with local detours put in place.

The road has since reopened.

Inspector Nick Wiles said the crash was a timely reminder for all road users to remain alert and plan their movements carefully.

“Rural roads leave very little margin for error,” Inspector Wiles said.

“Before making any turn or change in direction, motorists and riders must ensure it can be done safely and without impacting other road users.

"A moment’s misjudgement can have lifelong consequences.”

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit information online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.