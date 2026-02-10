The NSW Government’s Local Land Services is seeking landholders’ and the wider community’s input in planning for the future.

Local Land Services has released two draft documents for public feedback that will help shape its core service delivery.

These services include animal biosecurity and welfare, pest and weed control, land management and natural resource management.

The Draft 10-year Statement of Strategic Intent (2026-2036) sets Local Land Services’ vision, priorities and overarching strategy for the next decade.

The Draft 5-year Statement of Strategic Intent Implementation Roadmap (2026-2031) outlines how this vision will be put into action in the short-to-medium term.

Together, these documents form the Local Land Services Board’s State Strategic Plan. The 11 local boards will use this plan to develop their Local Strategic Plans in 2026.

Those interested can have their say on the draft documents by 27 February 2026.

Local Land Services Director Strategy and Performance, Sue-Anne Nicol, welcomed valuable feedback from landholders and members of the public.

“The Statement of Strategic Intent and Implementation Roadmap set the direction for Local Land Services into the future,” Ms Nicol said.

“These key documents explain what we intend to achieve and how we will do this, acting as a guiding framework for each of Local Land Services’ 11 regions.

“This will ensure we are delivering on our priorities across the state to support agriculture, protect the environment and strengthen relationships with landholders and Aboriginal communities.”

Those interested can submit their feedback online or email consultation@lls.nsw.gov.au by 27 February 2026.