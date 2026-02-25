Boorowa residents have been placed on Level 3 Water Restrictions, with limited rainfall and ongoing hot conditions significantly reducing inflows to the Boorowa Weir.

Under Hilltops Council’s Drought Management Plan, Level 3 Water Restrictions are triggered when water levels fall below 600mm under the weir crest.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, has joined Hilltops Council in encouraging residents to follow the restrictions and conserve water where they can.

“It’s encouraging to see rain forecast for Boorowa this week, which will hopefully ease some of the immediate pressure on the system,” Ms Cooke said.

“Unfortunately, Boorowa residents are all too familiar with complying with restrictions.

“It’s really important that everyone supports each other by doing what they can to reduce their water use in the meantime.”

Ms Cooke said the move to Level 3 reinforces the need for long-term water security for Boorowa to remain a priority.

Detailed designs for the Harden to Boorowa pipeline are nearing completion, leaving only a funding commitment required before construction can begin.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $56 million.

“This is a community of 2,500 people, just an hour from the nation’s capital, that still does not have guaranteed water security,” Ms Cooke said.

“In previous droughts, Boorowa has had to truck water, which is neither a sustainable nor an acceptable long-term solution.”

Ms Cooke said Council has completed the necessary planning and design work, but the scale of the project is beyond the capacity of a small rural council to deliver on its own.

“The groundwork has been done, and the designs are nearly finalised,” Ms Cooke said.

“What is needed now is a clear funding commitment from either the State or Federal Government.

“For too long, we’ve seen the NSW Government treat water infrastructure as if it is an optional investment, not an essential one.

“I will continue to strongly advocate for this funding, and I remain committed to seeing this project delivered for the people of Boorowa.”