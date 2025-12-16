Harden Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation 'Just a Farmer' screening is one of 24 recipients named by Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) to receive funding.

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) announced HRDC and the other 23 recipients of its Community Mental Wellbeing and Suicide Prevention Grants for 2025–2026, following strong interest during the recent funding round.

MPHN said applications exceeded expectations, highlighting the region’s strong commitment to improving mental health and preventing suicide.

MPHN has awarded $407,000 to 24 locally driven activities and initiatives, each designed to reflect community priorities and strengthen mental health and wellbeing.

The projects span the Murrumbidgee region and are scheduled for completion by 30 June 2026.

MPHN Suicide Prevention Lead Emma Bromham said the grants demonstrate the value of community-led action.

“These initiatives are tailored to local needs and will make a real difference by improving mental wellbeing and strengthening suicide prevention in the community,” Ms Bromham said.

“We are funding a range of initiatives, with applications from councils, schools, sporting clubs, mental health and community groups, and passionate people committed to promoting mental wellbeing and preventing suicide in their communities.”

The HRDC screening of Just a Farmer will include a facilitated question and answer session with Leila McDougall who wrote and performed in the film as well as other local health professionals.

The purpose of the event is to use storytelling and shared experience to spark an open conversation about mental health, particularly in rural communities like Harden Murrumburrah.

Having other local health professionals on hand allows locals to receive information and useful resources to feel supported, informed and connected.

Through its grant activities, MPHN aims to build stronger, healthier communities by improving mental wellbeing and reducing suicide and suicidal distress.

MPHN CEO Stewart Gordon said the chosen initiatives focus on creating connections and resilience and fostering supportive environments that strengthen protective factors for people.

“By increasing awareness of available services, MPHN wants people to feel confident seeking help early,” Mr Gordon said.

“Reducing stigma around mental health and suicide is also key, encouraging open conversations and making it easier for people to access support.

“Education, training, and resources will help strengthen mental health literacy, empowering communities with the knowledge and tools they need to support each other and play a part in reducing suicide rates.”

For more information, visit mphn.org.au/funded-grants