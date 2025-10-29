Relationships Australia is calling on locals to recognise the impacts gambling harm has on relationships and is encouraging more open conversation about how to support those who are affected.

According to Relationships Australia NSW CEO Elisabeth Shaw gambling harm rarely exists in isolation.

"It disrupts the trust, communication and connection that hold families together," she said.

"Financial distress, social disconnection, loneliness and helplessness al contribute to relationship breakdowns, isolation and estrangement."

Recent research showed one in six adults are at risk of gambling harm with rising impacts on family wellbeing, financial stress and intimate partner safety.

Around of 58 per cent of gambling is being conducted online, with harm increasingly happening inside the household, where it affects relationships and families more severely.

Ms Shaw said this is a reminder of both the seriousness of the issue and the importance of understanding it through a relational lens.

"Every day our counsellors and mediators see the strain gambling harm places on relationships," she said.

"Many people don't come to us to talk about gambling directly, it's often uncovered in conversations about communication, money or stress.

"The secrecy and conflict that come with gambling can erode trust and connection, leaving families struggling to stay together."

According to Ms Shaw while gambling harm affects people from all walks of life, the pathways to recovery often begin with support and connection.

"When families are included in the recovery process, and thier perspective taken into account, repair becomes possible," Ms Shaw said.

"We need to reshape the conversation around gambling harm so that relationships, not shame, are at the centre of how we respond."

Relationships Australia NSW provides counselling, mediation and family support services across the state, helping people navigate conflict, rebuild trust and strengthen connection.

Visit https://www.relationshipsnsw.org.au/ for more information.