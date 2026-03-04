Work will start this week to deliver a $1 million safety upgrade on a section of Lachlan Valley Way near Boorowa, making the road safer for all road users.

Transport for NSW Executive Director Partnerships and Integration South, Cassandra Ffrench, said the improvements are a continuation of work to enhance safety across the entire 119-kilometre route, being delivered by the State Government’s Towards Zero Safer Roads Program.

“Lachlan Valley Way serves as a vital connection between the south west slopes of NSW and the major ports of Melbourne and Sydney via the Hume Highway, so these improvements will help create a safer, more reliable road,” Ms Ffrench said.

“Work will include road shoulder widening, installing new safety barriers, upgrading the road surface and additional line marking and rumble strips on an 800-metre stretch, six kilometres north of Boorowa.

“The wider shoulders will provide better protection for motorists on this narrow section of road, which currently has steep edges, and safety barriers have been shown to reduce the severity of high-risk crashes by up to 95 per cent.

“The upgrades will also deliver drainage improvements and erosion controls.”

The Towards Zero Safer Roads Program is a road safety infrastructure and speed management treatment program that aims to deliver sustainable and long-term reductions in road trauma through upgrades to the existing road network.

This latest work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm Monday to Saturday from Monday 2 March, and is expected to continue until late March, weather permitting.

A single lane closure with a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours and motorists are advised to allow an additional five minutes’ travel time.

For more information on this work, visit www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/258497, or download the Live Traffic NSW app.

To receive updates directly to your phone, search for ‘Lachlan Valley Way, Boorowa’ in your Live Traffic app, select the incident and click ‘Follow’.