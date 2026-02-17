Boorowa Country Education Foundation (CEF) student Emma Craig was recently awarded the Jessica Walker Memorial Scholarship valued up to $30,000 towards her studies. Emma, who was school captain at the Boorowa Central School last year, is about to start her first year of nursing at the University of Canberra.

The scholarship is funded through the Hand to the Land initiative created by the Walker Family from Yass NSW, in honour of their daughter/sister Jess Walker.

Its focus is on mental health education in rural and regional areas and works in partnership with the Country Education Foundation of Australia.

“Thank you so much, you have no idea how grateful I am, I can’t even put into words,” Emma said when she heard the news last week.

This is in addition to the recently awarded $60000 in grants to 31 local students for 2026 by the Boorowa Country Education Foundation.

The Boorowa Country Education Foundation branch would like to thank the Boorowa community for their ongoing support, including the Rye Park Progress Association, Ron Finemore Transport, Glen Lothian Education Foundation, Mainline Automotive Equipment, Graymont Galong, Rotary Boorowa, the Lions Club Boorowa, Rugby Pastoral Company, Flemings Property Services and the Burton Taylor and Arnott families.

BOOROWA COUNTRY EDUCATION FOUNDATION