Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has said she and Hilltops Council will continue to call on the State Government to step up when it comes to a secure water supply in Boorowa.

Ms Cooke hosted Mayor Ingram along with General Manager Anthony O'Reilly and Mayors and General Managers from Local Government Areas across the Cootamundra Electorate at the eighth Mayoral Summit in Harden on Friday.

During the event Mayors and GMs discussed with Ms Cooke the main priorities for the electorate over the coming 12 months and into the future with Ms Cooke reaffirming her committment to Boorowa residents that she would continue to fight for their right to a secure water supply.

With the ongoing hot and dry conditions Hilltops Council warned locals last Thursday that there is the potential they will need to move to Level 3 water restrictions, on the same day the NSW Auditor General released its report stating that $1.1 billion needed to be invested into water management infrastructure.

"I stand here today with a number of councils on water restrictions," Ms Cooke said.

"We are in a very, very dry time and this is the time, unfortunately, when people are interested in a discussion around water security.

"We need to be having these discussions when we are not at the 11th hour like we seem to get year after year after year."

Ms Cooke lamented that Boorowa had not been a part of her electorate back when the coalition was in power.

"This is a community of 2,500 residents, an hour from the nation's capital, that does not have safe and secure water," Ms Cooke said.

"In droughts gone by, they have had to truck water in, that is unacceptable in 2026."

Ms Cooke was adamant that the issue did not lay with Hilltops Council.

"Council have done the work," she said.

"They are all but shovel ready and good to go.

"The one piece that's missing is the funding required and that has to come from a combination of the state and federal governments."

Ms Cooke repeated her statements reported in last week's Boorowa News about the Safe and Secure Water Program.

"We have a real problem and that is that the NSW Government has not topped up the Safe and Secure Water Program for the last three budget cycles," she said.

"The $1.1 billion sitting in that fund is now fully allocated.

"This is simply not good enough."