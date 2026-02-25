We are excited to invite you to take part in our upcoming Community Colour Shuffle on March the 19th at the Murrumburrah public school, in celebration of this year’s Seniors Week theme Live Life In Colour.

What better way to celebrate than by bringing seniors, students, and the wider community together for a fun and active colour shuffle experience.

Event Details:

+ Community Colour Shuffle course open to seniors, students, and community members.

+ Course designed for all mobility levels so everyone can participate. You can expect to be doused with coloured powder and sprayed with water.

+ Free sausage sizzle and drink provided at 11:30am

+ Small canteen also available on the day

+ Protective eye wear will be available for seniors

+ Group photo 1pm

We warmly encourage students to invite a senior participant to walk the course with them if they choose.

This is a wonderful opportunity to build connections across generations and share a memorable experience together.

What participants need to bring:

+ Students - white shirt to wear, and bottoms during the colour shuffle

+ Seniors/community white shirt

+ Gold coin donation to go towards senior’s week 2027

We would love you to be involved in making this a bright, inclusive, and joyful community event.

Please let us know if you would like to attend or if you require any further information.

We look forward to celebrating Seniors Week in colour with you.

Contact Angla Leitner at Murrumburrah Harden Flexible Care Services Inc 02 6386 3561 or email support@flexicare.org.au.