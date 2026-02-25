Time to get upcycling again!

Following the remarkable success of the 2025 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest, a group of local people have decided to run the contest again in 2026.

Opening from March 1st, 2026, with all entries to be received NO LATER than 31st August 2026, entrants must create a new garment made totally from something else.

This includes buttons, zippers, etc.

The only things that can be new are the thread used, any batting and interfacing.

However, there is one very important requirement - at least 50 per cent of the garment MUST be of a wool fibre.

This is after all for Woolfest and its celebration of all things wool.

Entries can be made from old coats, jumpers, trousers, skirts, blankets, or any other wool fibre item.

Entrants can sew, knit, crochet, felt, weave, or even glue their creations - as long as it contains at least 50 per cent wool fibre.

There can be denim with wool, satin with wool, leather with wool or any combination - as long as it contains at least 50 per cent wool fibre.

Examples that qualify for the COMPETITION:

+ Making a skirt from pants

+ Making a fitted top from a tunic

+ Making a hat from a jumper

+ Using a skirt and pair of trousers to make a jacket

Examples that do NOT qualify for the COMPETITION:

x Hemming an old long coat to make it a short jacket

x Taking the sleeves off a jumper to make it a vest

x Resizing a wool skirt to a mini skirt

Entrants must provide photographs of original item/s along with a ‘story’ about the processes used to make their item, and photos of the finished item.

There are three (3) categories planned, with first, second and third place winners being selected for each category.

The categories are:

- Junior 11yo to 14yo

- Intermediate 15yo to 18yo

- Open Over 18yo

All entries will be put on display in local Boorowa shopfronts (yet to be decided) for three weeks leading up to and including Woolfest weekend.

The 2025 competition created a lot of interest and entries were received from throughout the Hilltops region, from Airlie Beach in Queensland, and even one from New Zealand, along with four entries from students at Young High School.

There were also enquiries from Great Britain and from Siberia in Russia!

Watch this space for our upcoming web presence which will have more information, entry forms, terms and conditions, and even some ideas to help get you started.

LYN DISKON