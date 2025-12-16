Christmas shopping will be a breeze this year as the final Boorowa Rotary Community Market for 2025 prepares to bring a festive buzz to town.

The market will run on Saturday December 20 from 9am to 1pm at the Old Courthouse Park on the corner of Queen and Marsden streets.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Boorowa said the Christmas edition of the market will offer something for all ages.

“There will be lots of handmade goodies, plants and foodie delights, a very well secured jumping castle, face painting, ice cream, a coffee van, and busker Louise with her delightful range of Christmas and other songs,” they said.

The club added that the traditional barbecue will be firing throughout the morning.

“The BBQ by the Rotary Club of Boorowa is always a favourite and we look forward to welcoming the community,” they said.

For those hunting for something special, the message is clear.

“For one of a kind gifts, head to the Boorowa Rotary Community Christmas Market,” they said.

The club encouraged locals and businesses to help spread the word.

“Please share the attached poster with your networks, put it up in your place of business, at your corner store and everywhere you can,” they said.

“Let's make the 2025 Boorowa Rotary Christmas Market a fantastic market.”

Organisers are hoping the festive spirit and strong community support will help close out the year on a high for local stallholders and families alike.