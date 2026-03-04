Boorowa Rotary Welcome BBQ – Sunday 15th March

The Rotary Club is hosting a Welcome BBQ for new residents to our town on Sunday 15th March (see attached flyer).

Everyone is welcome to come along - it’s a great opportunity to meet new locals and help make them feel part of our community.

Rotary would also love to put together small welcome/gift bags for the new residents.

If you’d like to include a business card, flyer or small promotional item, please drop 20 copies/items to Lyn Diskin or Julie Poplin via the Op Shop by Saturday 28th February.

It’s a simple but lovely way to introduce your business to newcomers!

Mother’s Day Mingle – Thursday 7th May | 3–6pm

After the success of last year’s Jingle Mingle, we’re excited to be holding a Mother’s Day Mingle on Thursday 7th May from 3–6pm.

If you have a business in the CBD, we’d love you to consider staying open a little later that afternoon.

If you’re not in the CBD but would like to promote your business or sell products, we’d love you to have a stall or table.

There will be a $10 fee per stall, which will go towards advertising and promotion.

More details will follow shortly, but for now please pop the date in your diary and get back to me if you are keen to be involved.

As always, thank you for supporting local initiatives and helping keep our community vibrant.

KIM ROGERS - BOOROWA BUSINESS CHAMBER