Council advises all users of the Boorowa town water supply that Level 2 Water Restrictions will be implemented from today, Friday 23 January 2026, until further notice, in response to rapidly declining water levels in the Boorowa Weir.

Extended hot and dry weather conditions, including recent temperatures exceeding 40°C and very limited rainfall, have significantly reduced inflows into the weir while increasing water demand.

The water level has been falling steadily since late December and is at its lowest level since 2020.

Boorowa’s water supply is primarily sourced from the Boorowa River and supplemented by bore water.

However, bore supplies alone cannot sustainably meet daily demand, making it essential to carefully manage water use to protect the town’s water security.

The move to Level 2 restrictions is required under Council’s Drought Management Plan, which specifies that Level 2 Water Restrictions are to be applied when water levels fall below 300 mm under the weir crest.

These restrictions are implemented to help minimise water use and prolong the availability of source water in the Boorowa Weir.

The restrictions aim to reduce average daily water use to below 203 litres per person.

Extremely hot weather conditions are forecast for the coming week, which is expected to further increase water demand.

Council urges the community to comply with the water restrictions outlined below and to be mindful of using water as efficiently as possible.

RESIDENTIAL:

Watering of lawns and gardens

Watering systems, non-fixed sprinklers, hand-held hoses, mircrosprays, drip systems, soaker hoses only. Allowed between 0600-0900 hrs and between 1800-2100 hrs every second day as per odds and evens system.

Irrigation of new turf

Permitted for one week after laying after which level 2 restrictions on watering lawns apply.

Filling and topping up swimming pools:

Only between hours of 0700-0900 and between 1800-2000 hrs.

Washing cars at home:

Permitted with bucket and rinse with trigger hose on lawn between 0900-1200.

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Watering of lawns and gardens

Watering systems, non-fixed sprinklers, hand-held hoses, mircrosprays, drip systems, soaker hoses only. Allowed between 0600-0900 hrs and between 1800-2100 hrs every second day as per odds and evens system.

Filling and topping up swimming pools:

Only between 0700-0900 hrs and between 1800-2000 hrs.

Irrigation of new turf

Permitted for one week after laying after which level 2 restrictions on watering lawns apply.

Cleaning – exterior

Permitted with pressure trigger hoses.

Council thanks the Boorowa community for their cooperation and encourages everyone to be water-wise.

These measures are essential to protect the town’s water supply and avoid more severe restrictions in the future.