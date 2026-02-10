Boorowa’s Country Education Foundation (CEF) branch recently awarded over $60,000 in grants to 31 local students for the 2026 calendar year. This is the highest amount allocated in one year, topping last years record in the branch’s 32-year history.

The students, who are enrolled in a range of university degrees, apprenticeships, traineeships and school based traineeships, will utilise grant money to assist with education and employment expenses while they undertake their formal study and training.

Grants were awarded at an official ceremony at The Occasional Wine Bar in Boorowa on Wednesday, 3 December 2025. Wendy Mason, the Country Education Foundation (CEF) Australia CEO attended the event to recognise the Boorowa students.

Boorowa’s Country Education Foundation President, Justin Fleming, said it was an honour to recognise this year’s recipients.

“I am extremely proud to be awarding grants to this year’s recipients,” Mr Fleming said.

“It’s not just the recipients’ family and friends who care about their career and future, but the whole community.

“We’re lucky to live in a caring community that supports our young people to establish their careers.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their ongoing support and the CEF Boorowa committee of volunteers who give up their time in order to change the lives of so many of Boorowa’s young people.”

The Boorowa Country Education Foundation branch would like to thank the Boorowa community for their ongoing support, including the Rye Park Progress Association, Ron Finemore Transport, Glen Lothian Education Foundation, Mainline Automotive Equipment, Graymont Galong, Rotary Boorowa, the Lions Club Boorowa, Rugby Pastoral Company, Flemings Property Services and the Burton Taylor and Arnott families.

The Country Education Foundation was founded in Boorowa in 1993.

Since that time, over $17 million has been allocated by the Foundation nationally to support regional youth achieve their study goals.

Mr Fleming was recently appointed to the Country Education Foundation of Australia Board.