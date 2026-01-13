Businesses in Harden are recovering from a devastating hailstorm that caused significant damage to commercial and residential buildings last year.

Owners of the Hard Rock Gym, Glenn and Ros Stewart, were forced to close their doors temporarily after the February storm caused their ceiling to collapse and water to seep into the floor.

During the incident, 40 millimetres of hail and 70 millimetres of rain were recorded in less than an hour, causing widespread damage to the tight-knit town.

According to the Insurance Council of Australia, more than 500 insurance claims for damage were lodged, with the incident later declared a natural disaster.

Despite their circumstances, the Stewarts continued to facilitate group classes at the local Mechanics Institute, while rebuilding their beloved gym.

On Sunday, they welcomed the community back to their Station Street location to see the new-look facility and state-of-the-art equipment available to new and returning members.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the number of people that turned out to see the space, and celebrate all of the work that has gone into getting things back up and running,” Ms Stewart said

“We just feel like we’re home, and it’s nice to not have anything hanging over our heads so we can focus on running new classes and making the most of the space.”

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, attended the function to congratulate the couple for their resilience and their commitment to rebuilding an important community asset.

“Having seen the state of the building just after the storm passed, it is difficult to believe this is the same building less than a year later,” Ms Cooke said.

“Ros and Glenn have done an extraordinary job to restore this facility for the local community, and I want to thank them for their tireless effort to keep the community active and socially connected while also completing this amazing restoration.”