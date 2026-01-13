The start of the New Year brought with it conditions that exacerbated the fire risk across the Hilltops, with a number of fires affecting parts of the region.

On Saturday January 10 the Boorowa Road was closed at Narrawa following a grass fire that burned along the road in an easterly and south easterly direction towards Wheeo Road.

Local residents were issued a 'Prepare Now' advice with the weather conditions causing issues for the emergency services on the ground battling the blaze.

The area between Woodford and Willowdale caused traffic to need to be diverted with the fire spreading on both sides of the road.

The fire was in the Upper Lachlan Local Government Area with local brigades from the LGA attending the scene assisted by brigades from the South West Slopes Zone.

Emergency services were able to bring the blaze under control with an esitmated 233ha burned as a result.

Locals have thanked the Rural Fire Service and its volunteers for their fast response and those brigades that travelled from Bowning and the Yass areas who assisted in bringing the fire under control.

With local brigades joining a strike force to help with the fires near the Victorian border, it makes the fast response even more impressive.

On Sunday January 11 local residents in the Harden-Murrumburrah area were given a warning advice to monitor conditions following a grass fire near the Burley Griffin Way and Willow Glen Road, west of the town.

The fire was burning in a westerly direction with strong easterly winds made it a concern for emergency services as it impacted an electrical substation in the area.

Locals were warned there could be an interruption to power as a result of the blaze.

Local NSW Rural Fire Service brigades assisted by others were able to bring the fire under control with the fire burning an estimated seven hectares.

The South West Slopes Zone Rural Fire Service is urging locals to be prepared in the case of an emergency and to have a Bush Fire Survival Plan in place including discussing what to do if a fire threatens your home and preparing your home in case the worst happens.

A reminder that a Fire Permit is required for burning during the Bush Fire Danger Period to help ensure fire is used safely.

Substantial fines and prison terms of up to 12 months may apply to persons found to be in breach of the Rural Fires Act 1997 and its regulations.

Find more helpful information, including Fires Near Me, on the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.