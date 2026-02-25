The 136th Boorowa Show is coming up on March 7 at the Boorowa Showground with an action packed time gauranteed for all.

The main day of the show will be held on Saturday March 7 with judging taking place on the Friday and judging has already taken place for the Commercial Cattle competition which was held on Friday February 6.

The event was sponsored by Corkhill's Ag Services, Thompson's Rural Supplies and JDI, with the winner named as Roget and Lis Webster from 'Tarengo' with their high class Herefords.

The judging of the 2026 Flock Ewe competition was held on Friday February 20 with the committee thanking the generous support of the sponsors and supporters.

The top five in the Flock Ewe Competition will be on exhibition at the Boorowa Show.

Boorowa Show secretary Narelle Nixon said the committee has a massive event planned with plenty of excitement and entertainment on hand for the whole community.

With free activities and entertainment for kids - including a Pet Show for cuddliest, hairiest and friendliest pets, a Baby Show and the Tiny Tot and Show Girl competition, stalls galore, amazing exhibitions on display in the pavilion, food trucks and so much more.

There are some huge prizes up for grabs in the Horse Rings with classes starting at 8.30am and classes from beginners, Pony Club riders, local competitiors, show hunters, open hacks, Australian Stock Horses, heavy horses, Arabian derivatives, Welsh ponies and part bred Welsh ponies, saddle ponies, Australian ponies, led classes, ridden classes, rider classes and plenty more.

There will be champion and reserve champion ribbons up for grabs.

There will also be a fantastic sporting programme with bending, flag and barrel racing for the juniors and opens.

Throughout the day there will be some amazing and talented performers, including an hour long performance by Randy's Junkyard Show which includes animals and bikes, don't miss it at around 1pm near the grandstand.

Other events and competitions include alpacas, art, photography, cattle, cooking, handicrafts, hanging gardens, harness driving, jams and jellies, knitting and crochet, Lego, needlework, school displays, poultry, shearing, veg, fruit and farm produce, vintage engines, wool, yard dogs, fruitcakes and so much more.

Entries for the many exhibitions are able to be made online with the closing date to nominate on Wednesday March 4.

The Show Office is open now until show day between 10am and 5pm.

For more information, to enter one of the competitions or to stay up to date with the winners of the pre-show judging be sure to either visit the website at www.boorowashow.org.au or jump onto the Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2026 Boorowa Show!