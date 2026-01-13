Hilltops Council is continuing to deliver major water infrastructure upgrades in Jugiong as part of its ongoing investment in water and sewer asset renewal under Council’s Capital Works Program.

The Jugiong Water Mains Replacement Program is a long-term project designed to strengthen the reliability, safety and efficiency of the town’s water supply network.

Works involve the staged replacement of ageing water mains with modern infrastructure to reduce water loss, minimise service interruptions and support Jugiong’s future needs.

Significant progress has already been achieved across priority areas of the network.

An attached map outlines completed works to date, as well as locations included in the remaining stages of the program, which is scheduled for completion by 1 July 2026.

Construction will continue progressively in 2026, focusing on areas identified through detailed condition assessments and network planning.

All works will be carefully programmed to minimise disruption to residents, local businesses and road users.

Council will provide advance notice of any planned water interruptions and will continue to engage directly with affected residents prior to works commencing in their area.

For further information or project updates, residents are encouraged to contact Council or visit https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/projects/

Hilltops Council thanks the Jugiong community for its patience and understanding as this important infrastructure upgrade continues.