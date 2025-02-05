The Young Yabbies Rugby Union Club has officially kicked off its preseason training, with players returning to the paddock on January 23 despite scorching 39-degree temperatures.

Club President Nick Duff described the turnout as encouraging, with around 16 men and a similar number of women taking part in the first session.

“It was awesome considering it was the first hit-out and such a hot day,” he said.

Following the session, players enjoyed a barbecue and meet-and-greet, with a mix of new recruits and returning faces.

“It’s really pleasing to see plenty of new faces splashed in with the old crew,” Duff said.

“It’s great to see that they’re coming around again. We’re hoping for a really great season.”

While the season draw is yet to be released, Duff expects to have key dates and events confirmed in the coming weeks.

He is optimistic about the club’s prospects this year.

“You never know, four from four is not out of the picture,” he said.

“We hope our women’s team builds on their success from last year, goes one better, and makes it to the big dance.”

The Yabbies will once again be led by coaches Will Mundy and Becky McKay, both returning for their second year in charge.

“They did a great job last year and will continue to do that, which is awesome,” Duff said.

The committee remains largely unchanged, with Duff continuing as president, Harry Gavey as secretary, and Simon Hobson as treasurer.

Amy Reed has joined the team as vice president.

“We’re in for a really great year and looking forward to it,” Duff said.

For those interested in joining, preseason training is held at Cranfield Oval on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm.

“It’s not too late to come along,” Duff said.

“We would love to see you there.”

The Central West Rugby Union 2025 South West Fuels Cup competition is expected to begin at the start of April with the Grand Final to be played towards the end of August and there has been intentions shown to CWRU that a new team wants to enter into the local competition in 2025, but is yet to be confirmed as yet.

At the time of going to print Cootamundra, Harden, Temora, Grenfell, West Wyalong, Blayney, Young and Boorowa had all confirmed they would be taking part in the South West Slopes competition for 2025.