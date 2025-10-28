The Riverina Murray Shield for women was held at Gundagai Services Bowls Club over this last weekend.

Teams from South Western, Southern Slopes, Southern Highlands, Riverina, Southern Riverina and Wagga competed over the two days with each District having 8 members playing in teams of 4.

South Western was represented by Team 1 consisting of Lisa Arber (Boorowa Ex), Janice Roberts (Cootamundra Ex), Sheila Traynor and Jill Rosen (Young) the girls won two of their four rinks played.

Team 2 we had Annette Kelly and Diana Buchanan (Cootamundra Ex), Lisa Boyd (Young) and Kelly Daley (Harden) these girls also won 2 of their 4 rinks played.

The fourth game was played in steady rain and as Southern Riverina (Albury) had won all 8 of their rinks and were unbeatable the fifth game was abandoned due to the consistent rain.

The women at Young Sporties Bowls haven't had a great deal of excitement over the last few weeks but we did have our AGM whilst we are waiting on the completion of the unification of women joining with the men to form just the one committee which we are looking forward to.

In the meantime Sheila Traynor will continue as our President until the joint committee is finalised.

Young has their annual Cherry Festival Tournaments coming up at the Sporties in three weeks starting with the Women's Triples 19th & 20th November followed by the Mixed Pairs Sat 22nd & Sun 23rd November.

The men have their Triples tournament 25th, 26yh & 27th Nov. A really big couple of weeks for the Sporties.

The women's Triples have 22 teams and the Mixed Pairs we have a full compliment of 28 teams.

We are looking for some more ladies to come and start playing this great game of bowls the younger you start the better and their are plenty of opportunities to play at higher levels if you are keen please get in touch with me Jill Rosen at 0428 227 934 and we will do all we can to help you get started you can also leave your name and No at the Sporties and we will contact you.