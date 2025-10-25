Like every year, the Young Mosque will once again take part in the National Mosque Open Day, welcoming the wider Hilltops community to visit, connect, and learn.

The event will be held this Saturday, October 25, offering locals a chance to meet community members, see inside the mosque, ask questions about Islam directly to the Imam, and enjoy the mosque’s famous Middle Eastern barbecue.

For the Muslim community of Young, the Open Day is about more than hospitality, it’s about building bridges and celebrating a shared sense of belonging.

Over the past three years, the mosque and its volunteers have become an integral part of the Hilltops community, contributing to numerous charitable initiatives, including food drives, free community meals, youth programs, and local events.

“The well-being of the broader community and being able to assist where we can is a fundamental part of Islam,” committee member Abdul Kader Ghoneim said.

This year’s event carries added excitement as visitors will have the opportunity to witness the final stages of the new mosque’s construction, the largest expansion in its history.

The expanded mosque will serve the growing Muslim population in Young and surrounding areas, offering new spaces for prayer, education, and community gatherings.

The mosque’s development is not just a milestone for the Muslim community, it’s a milestone for the Hilltops region.

The project has drawn admiration from residents, local businesses, and community leaders who see it as a symbol of unity, diversity, and progress.

The annual Open Day has also become one of the most anticipated events on the local calendar, regularly attracting local councillors, politicians, interfaith leaders, police, RFS members, and business owners.

It’s a day that brings together people from all walks of life, faith leaders sharing dialogue, neighbours enjoying a meal together, and children exploring a place of worship that many have only ever seen from the outside.

“It’s one of the most important days in our calendar,” mosque committee member Abdullah Sultan said.

“We look forward to greeting everyone and getting to know new people.”

In recent years, the mosque and its team have received widespread praise both locally and abroad for their proactive community engagement and their dedication to interfaith understanding.

Whether it’s hosting school visits, supporting local charities, or participating in emergency relief drives, the Young Mosque continues to demonstrate how faith can serve as a foundation for community service and compassion.

As the Hilltops community continues to grow and diversify, events like the National Mosque Open Day highlight the spirit of inclusivity that defines the region.

Visitors on Saturday can expect friendly faces, honest conversations, and of course, delicious food cooked by volunteers who pour their hearts into every meal.

The Young Mosque invites everyone—families, neighbours, and friends—to join this special day of openness, learning, and connection.