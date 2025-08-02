Six local talents have returned from an unforgettable two-week basketball tour of the United States, competing against international teams in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“Trials were held throughout Australia for the Team Oz Basketball USA Tour late last year,” Young Basketball Association spokesperson Kim Holt said.

“From these trials, four teams of boys from all around Australia were selected to travel to LA and Las Vegas in July.”

Representing Young were Callum Holt, Liam Holt, Kaelan Dal Molin and Sam Scott, joined by Cowra players Oscar and Leuwin McGill.

“All six boys have played WJL (Western Junior League) representative basketball for the Young Pacers over the past couple of years,” he said.

The players attended a training camp in Sydney on June 21 and 22 to prepare for the international competition.

After a disrupted start, they finally set off.

“After their flight being cancelled on Wednesday 2nd July, the teams, coaches and crew flew out from Sydney on Thursday 3rd,” Holt said.

“Once they arrived in LA on Thursday morning they headed straight into a morning and afternoon training session and recovery swim.”

The action kicked off in California.

“They participated in the GTE International Cup in Los Angeles from Saturday 5th to Monday 7th July,” Holt said.

“They were treated as celebrities when they were invited to play on the famous Venice Beach basketball courts.”

From there, the tour moved to Nevada for another major event.

“They participated in the Las Vegas Bigfoot Hoops Tournament from Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th July,” Holt said.

The level of competition was fierce.

“In both tournaments the boys competed against teams from around the USA, Australia, Germany, Canada, the Philippines and Mexico,” Holt said.

The experience wasn’t all about basketball.

“The boys also had the opportunity to attend a live baseball game in LA and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas,” he said.

Holt said the trip was an invaluable experience for the players.

“Playing in the USA was an action-packed two weeks for the boys. They found that the competition was more physical and challenging than what they’ve experienced in Australia,” he said.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity to build new friendships and explore exciting new places.”

The dedication of the four Young players is evident in their ongoing commitment.

“The four boys from Young also travel to Canberra twice a week to train and play for Norths Basketball,” Holt said. “Callum, Kaelan and Sam are in the U19’s Division 1 teams and Liam in the U16’s JPL (Junior Premier League) team.”