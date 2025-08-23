Mas Oyama’s Kyokushin Karate Australia – Harden Dojo has celebrated the success of two of its students, Isla and Peter, who recently competed at the MKA Australian Open Kyokushin Championships in Maroubra.

Instructor Sean said the dojo was “incredibly proud” of both competitors, who once again took their skills to a major stage in Sydney.

“A huge congratulations to Isla and Peter on competing in the MKA Australian Open Kyokushin Championships in Maroubra,” he said.

Peter delivered an impressive performance in his division, fighting twice in quick succession.

“Peter came fourth in his division after two consecutive fights within a minute of each other,” Sean said.

Isla faced a busy tournament, competing in both non-contact and contact divisions.

“Isla competed in a non-contact division and unfortunately missed out on a placing,” Sean said.

“She also competed in her contact division and finished in second place.”

Sean said it was an “amazing effort from both competitors” and praised their determination, sportsmanship, and resilience.

The pair will not have long to rest, with both Isla and Peter set to compete again in another major tournament in Sydney in just two weeks’ time.