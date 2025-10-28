A North East police blitz on motorcycles caught 29 unsuspecting riders, including one almost 40km/h over the limit flying past an unmarked police car.

Victoria Police conducted the major road policing operation last week, predominantly focused on roads including the Great Alpine Road, Omeo Highway and Murray Valley Highway.

Out of 29 motorcycle offences recorded, 25 were riders caught speeding – including nine exceeding the limit by more than 25km/h and having their licence suspended.

A speeding New South Wales rider overtook an unmarked police car on the Great Alpine Road while police are continuing to investigate a collision on the Omeo Highway involving a motorcyclist.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said the majority of motorcyclists were doing the right thing, but there was an element of unnecessary flouting of the law.

“The North East is a really popular place for motorcyclists and there are winding roads which motorcyclists enjoy, but we need to ensure they are aware of the physical impacts this takes," he said.

“All road users must be aware of motorcyclists within their proximity and must ensure they are doing the right thing.”

Officers conducted 874 preliminary breath tests (PBTs), detecting five drivers who were either driving drug or alcohol impaired.

Analysis of 267 motorcycle fatalities between January 2020 and June 2025 has revealed that one in five motorcyclist deaths occurred while the rider was travelling with one or more other motorcyclists.

Three-quarters of all group rider fatalities during the time period occurred on roads in regional Victoria.

To date, 49 motorcyclists have lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2025, with 25 of those in regional Victoria.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said there can be a separation anxiety among group riders that don’t want to be left behind, and attempt to speed or ride at levels beyond their experience.

“It's at these times that we're starting to see mistakes are made, collisions are occurring and people end up being hurt,” he said.

“We continue to see unsafe rider behaviour when there appears to be peer pressure among motorcyclists.

“They need to be mindful of not pushing themselves too far to try and keep up with the group or try something that’s beyond their abilities or dynamic.

“They need to talk about this among their group and plan their trips together so they all get there safely.”

Snr Sgt Gillespie said many interstate users of the North East and High Country required education on the potential risks unique to the area.

“Police not only talk to them in relation to any offending that may have occurred but about education in relation to the road network, where the next stop is, their protective equipment and the roadworthiness of their bikes,” he said.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said police also detected unsafe driving behaviour from other vehicles, including cars driving over the centre lines of roads.