Hilltops Council has announced it will be holding community consultation sessions in Boorowa and Harden in relation to the water and sewer infrastructure service financial sustainability.

Council is encouraging local residents to attend the sessions to provide feedback on proposed changes to improve the financial sustainability of services for the coming two decades.

"Hilltops Council provides water and sewer services to the communities of both Harden and Boorowa," Council said.

"As part of Council's integrated Water Cycle Management (IWCM) Strategy and the long term financial plan, Council proposed changes to improve the inancial sustainability of services over the next 20 years across Harden and Boorowa."

According to Council they aim to increase the communities understanding of the financial costs, impacts and risks inherent in management of both water and sewer for Boorowa and sewer management for Harden.

"Hilltops Council invites the community to engage in community consultation workshop sessions and provide your feedback on proposed changes to improve the financial sustainability of services over the next 20 years," Council said.

The Boorowa session will be held on Thursday November 27, 2025 at the Boorowa Ex Services Club between 6pm and 7pm and at Harden Country Club on Monday December 1, 2025 between 6pm and 7pm.

For more information in regards to the proposed changes or for anything else please contact Hilltops Council or visit the website.