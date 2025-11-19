Locals affected by the tragic storms earlier this year in Harden Murrumburrah are able to receive free Disaster Recovery Mental Health Support on Fridays from 10am to 3pm.

Disaster Recovery Mental Health Clinician Pauline and Farming Community Counsellor Christina are inviting locals to drop by Zac's Place in Harden for a cuppa and a supportive chat.

"You may like to ask for support or information for yourself, for family or for a friend," organisers said.

Zac's Place can be found at 171 Albury Street, Harden with support available on Friday November 28 between 10am and 3pm, Friday December 5 and 12 between 10am and 3pm, Friday January 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 10am and 3pm and Friday February 6 between 10am to 3pm.

If you, or someone you know, is feeling mentally distressed and needs to contact someone urgently, call Accessline on 1800 800 944, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or head to your nearest Emergency Department.