The Harden Murrumburrah Community Twilight Christmas Markets are being held on Sunday, 21st December from 4pm to 8pm, bringing festive cheer to the Harden Murrumburrah community in a twilight setting for the very first time.

Families and visitors can look forward to an evening filled with fun and celebration, including lots of Market stall for all your Christmas Shopping.

There will be free mechanical bull rides for everyone, a visit from Santa, games for kids of all ages.

Christine Wishart’s Dance Studio will be giving a dance display.

We will have seven lolly jars, guess the number of lollies in each to win the jar, entry with a purchase in from any market stall or pay to have a guess!

We will be running a chocolate wheel with the chance to win free Christmas Hams from Ziems Quality Meats, you will get a ticket with every purchase from a market stall on the day.

We have Over 30 stalls booked offering Christmas shopping treasures, plus tea, coffee BBQ, and to enjoy, the atmosphere will be warm, welcoming, and full of holiday spirit.

Adding to the excitement, the winners of the Christmas Lights Display will be announced during the markets.

Be sure to get your name on the list of you have Christmas lights on display at your home or business.

If you’re at the markets when your name is announced, you’ll receive an extra prize as part of the celebration.

Looking ahead, the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets will continue into 2026, held on the third Sunday every second month starting in February.

New stall holders are always welcome, please contact us for information.

The markets are held at the Old Tennis Courts on Albury St.

This is now part of the Rotary Community Precinct, which proudly incorporates the Rotary Community Garden and The Book Nook, Rotary’s second-hand bookstore located in the old Tennis Courts Clubhouse.

The Book Nook is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to and on Market Days.

This unique setting has easy access for everyone, ample parking and features a children’s play area and sandpit making it the perfect spot for families to relax while kids enjoy themselves.

The Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets aim to blend shopping, food, and festive fun with local community spirit.

Organisers invite everyone to come along, support local stallholders, and share in the joy of Christmas.

Watch our social media for updates.