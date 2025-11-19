Trinity Catholic School Murrumburrah is delighted to announce that Mrs Penny Lucas has been appointed as their new Principal.

Penny has a wealth of experience across NSW and the ACT, with an incredible 16 years of service to Trinity.

She has been a driving force behind high-quality learning and a champion for every child who walks through the doors. Penny, alongside eight teaching staff, four support staff, the school counsellor and Parish Priest are looking forward to a great year ahead.

Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn has shown great confidence in Trinity’s strong future, appointing Penny to guide the school community into the next exciting phase.

Penny is a long-time resident of Harden–Murrumburrah, committed to the community through her involvement with Harden Picnic Race Committee, the Junior Red Devils Committee, and the Harden - Murrumburrah Show.

Penny is very excited to step into her new role and looking forward to achieving some big goals.

“I feel so privileged and excited to be appointed as Principal of Trinity Catholic School," Penny said.

"Our staff are dedicated professionals who help students achieve exceptionally high standards.

"We have a strong base for growth, and our students are the reason we come to school each day - to fill their learning with wonder, joy and kindness.”

Penny believes wholeheartedly in the power of small schools.

“Trinity has a long and proud history," she said.

"We will continue to provide quality Catholic education for families for the next hundred years.

"Our small class sizes allow us to truly know each child and support them individually.

"I have worked in schools of 200 and 700 students, and I love the close relationships, calm environment and strong sense of teamwork that come naturally in a small school.

"My own four children have been through Trinity, and I’ve witnessed for myself the way a small school nurtures confidence, character and a strong sense of belonging."

Looking ahead, Penny is eager to welcome new families in 2026 while continuing to partner closely with our current community.

“We are exceptionally lucky to have such an enthusiastic and hard-working parent body," Penny said.

"They go above and beyond to support the school and deeply appreciate the extra opportunities provided for our students.”

Trinity is entering a wonderful new era - and with Penny at the helm, the future is bright, stable, and full of promise.