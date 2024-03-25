Record Grants in Boorowa

Justin Fleming, President of Boorowa's Country Education Foundation, expressed profound pride in acknowledging this year's recipients, emphasizing the collective support they receive from the community. Fleming remarked, "It's not just the recipients' family and friends who care about their career and future, but the whole community. We're lucky to live in a caring community that supports our young people to establish their careers." Acknowledgment and gratitude were extended to the generous sponsors whose contributions made these grants possible. The Boorowa Country Education Foundation branch particularly recognized the invaluable support from entities such as Tilt Renewables, the Glenlothian Education Foundation, South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX), Mainline Automotive Equipment, Graymont, and the Waratah Education Foundation. Additionally, St Joseph's School, Boorowa, and Boorowa Central School were commended for their efforts in fundraising as part of the Boot Bash initiative.