Record Grants in Boorowa

By Newsroom
March 26 2024 - 9:59am
Boorowa's Country Education Foundation branch has made history by awarding over $45,000 in grants to 20 deserving local students for the 2024 academic year. This remarkable achievement marks the highest amount ever allocated in a single year throughout the branch's esteemed 30-year history, showcasing a profound commitment to nurturing educational opportunities in the region.

Local News

