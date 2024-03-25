Record Grants in Boorowa

Boorowa's Country Education Foundation branch has made history by awarding over $45,000 in grants to 20 deserving local students for the 2024 academic year. This remarkable achievement marks the highest amount ever allocated in a single year throughout the branch's esteemed 30-year history, showcasing a profound commitment to nurturing educational opportunities in the region.
The recipients of these grants, hailing from diverse backgrounds and pursuing various educational paths including university degrees, apprenticeships, and traineeships, will now have essential financial support to navigate the expenses associated with their formal studies and training. The significance of these grants extends beyond mere financial assistance; they represent a community's investment in the future of its youth and the broader prosperity of Boorowa.
The presentation took place at The Occasional Wine Bar in Boorowa on Friday, March 15, 2024, coinciding with the inaugural Boot Bash event organized by the Country Education Foundation. The Boot Bash not only celebrated the achievement of these remarkable students but also aimed to raise vital funds to alleviate the cost-of-living challenges faced by regional and rural students.
Justin Fleming, President of Boorowa's Country Education Foundation, expressed profound pride in acknowledging this year's recipients, emphasizing the collective support they receive from the community. Fleming remarked, "It's not just the recipients' family and friends who care about their career and future, but the whole community. We're lucky to live in a caring community that supports our young people to establish their careers." Acknowledgment and gratitude were extended to the generous sponsors whose contributions made these grants possible. The Boorowa Country Education Foundation branch particularly recognized the invaluable support from entities such as Tilt Renewables, the Glenlothian Education Foundation, South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX), Mainline Automotive Equipment, Graymont, and the Waratah Education Foundation. Additionally, St Joseph's School, Boorowa, and Boorowa Central School were commended for their efforts in fundraising as part of the Boot Bash initiative.
Established in Boorowa in 1993, the Country Education Foundation has been instrumental in supporting regional youth nationwide to pursue their educational aspirations. With over $17 million allocated since its inception, the Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in empowering young individuals and fostering educational excellence in regional communities.
As Boorowa's Country Education Foundation celebrates this monumental achievement, it underscores the unwavering commitment of the community to invest in the future generation, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to succeed in their academic and professional endeavors.
As the grants signify a significant milestone in the branch's history, they also serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Boorowa community towards fostering educational opportunities for its youth. These grants represent a collective investment in the future leaders and professionals of the region. The collaborative efforts of sponsors, educational institutions, and local organizations exemplify a shared commitment to nurturing talent and promoting educational equity, giving every student in Boorowa the opportunity to pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to their community's growth and prosperity.
