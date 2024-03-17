Boorowa Newssport
Draft draw finalised for rugby festival

Andrew Fisher
Updated March 19 2024 - 12:56pm, first published March 18 2024 - 10:20am
Organisers of the 2024 Travla Boorowa Beer and Rugby Festival will serve up 47 games of rugby between 9.45am and 6pm on Saturday, March 23.

