Draft draw finalised for rugby festival

Organisers of the 2024 Travla Boorowa Beer and Rugby Festival will serve up 47 games of rugby between 9.45am and 6pm on Saturday, March 23.
Rugby lovers won't know which way to look at the festival when the Goldies play host to teams from West Wyalong, Cowra, Queanbeyan, Wagga Watta, Temora, Young and Yass.
Event organiser and former Central West Bull coach Andrew Corcoran has put together a program to ensure teams are as evenly matched as possible to give participants "a good hit out" and avoid injury.
The action he said "doesn't have that edge where teams are playing for finals".
"It's a bit of a nicer vice, hence why I think it has been so successful," he said.
Game time this year has had to be reduced to accommodate a record number of teams with 11 women's teams and 20 men's teams taking part.
"It's a good problem to have," Corcoran said.
And when it comes to making a draw for the day it is no easy task, especially ensuring all of the games are competitive.
"I try to match up clubs with similar clubs while trying to avoid teams they would normally play," he said.
"I can't always do it, but I aim to try and get everyone playing a different team then they normally would and the strong clubs like Cowra and Wagga Waratahs are matched up.
"There's no point Boorowa playing Waratahs or Cowra," he said.
The draw has also been put together with the aim of teams playing their games back to back to avoid long breaks which see players cool day and then not warm up properly for their next hit out.
"You'll notice in the draw Cowra play three games basically back to back with a break in the middle of each game," he said.
The Eagles play their games at 4.05pm, 4.55pm and 5.40pm.
"The first year we had a game at 10am and then a game at 4pm and players were cooling down too much and getting injured," he said.
"This year the teams go bang bang bang and then they're done," he said.
The Young Yabbies will be in action at 3.40pm, 4.30pm and 5.20pm.
Down the track Corcoran would like to be able to provide a third field for games to allow entries to increase even further, providing an added boost to the Boorowa economy.
First to take to the paddock on Saturday will be women's sides with the Temora Tuskers and Queanbeyan White on field one at 9.45am with the action sure to be fast and furious with games just 15 minutes duration.
The Boorowa Goldies women are next on field one taking on the Young Yabbies at 10am.
They then take on the Cowra women at 10.45am. The men's action starts at 1.20pm with 25 minutes between games.
