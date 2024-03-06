Rovers begin preparations for title defence

It's an arduous journey to win a Premiership but it's an even tougher road to defend one which is why the Boorowa Rover have been on the training track for several weeks ready to attempt just that.
It seems like last week since the Rovers brought glory back to Boorowa for the first time in 40 years and now it's just a cherished memory for ever in Boorowa history.
Boorowa began training in mid-January and the indications are that the team is hungry and ready to defend the title as George Tooke Champions.
The Rovers are under no illusions that this season will be an easy one.
Last year they slipped under the radar of many teams and like a thief in the night, they silently eliminated their opponents to finish the regular season with a bang.
But now the Rovers, who were once the hunters, are now the hunted, as all their opponents know what this side is now capable of.
The Rovers themselves now know they can beat the best and will go into the new season with much confidence.
The line up this season is similar to that of last year.
There has been some player movement as there is with all clubs, but Captain Coach Alex Stewart is confident Boorowa has what it takes to go back-to-back.
The forward back has a very familiar look about it whilst there may be the odd change or two in the backs.
It all starts this weekend, when the Rovers and Roverettes host Moruya in what has now become an important annual pre-season clash on the league calendar.
It's an ideal chance for all teams to brush the cobwebs away and form some new combinations ahead of the forth coming season.
The matches on Saturday at the Boorowa Showground will see the Roverettes start at 3pm whilst the Rovers will take to the field at 4pm.
BBQ and canteen facilities will be available.
Then it's back to the home of rugby league in Boorowa, the Courthouse Hotel for an awesome night with our Moruya friends.
The Roverettes are in a transition phase with a new coach and some new players coming on board.
Imogen Pye has taken the reigns as captain coach and is excited about the season ahead.
Imogen has been an integral part of the Roverettes in recent seasons and she is confident they can make a real impact in the competition.
The girls have been training hard with a few fresh faces in the squad and are looking forward to another good season.
They have always been threatening around finals time but will be looking to take the extra steps this year.
It's going to be another massive season for Senior Rugby League both on and off the park.
The Boorowa committee is the same as last season which is a great indication of a successful club in any competition.
A number of regular events will occur at the home games with details to be released soon.
However, the club is always on the hunt to attract volunteers in all sorts of roles so if you want to be involved, get in touch with the club.
The George Tooke shield will have eight teams battling for glory in 2024.
Burrangong and Boomanulla have withdrawn from the competition whilst Binalong make a welcome return which reignites the old rivalry between the Rovers and the Brahmans.
This clash is always a great day on and off the park.
Whilst there is one less team, there is no such thing as an easy game and the race for finals spots will be intense.
Round one will be on April 13 with the Rovers and Roverettes playing away against the North Canberra Bears whilst the first home game will be against Bungendore on April 20.
Then on April 27, mark your diary when last year's two Grand Final combatants go head-to-head in a rematch.
It only seems like yesterday when they met in two epic finals matches.
Like the George Tooke men, the league tag will see all eight clubs' field a league tag team.
With a fourteen-round competition, both the local teams will be hoping to get away to a flying start.
Stay tuned for more league news soon.
This season is going to be huge as our mighty Rovers look to go back-to-back and our Roverettes look to make their own mark in local rugby league history.
See you Saturday.
