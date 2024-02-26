Accident victim airlifted to hospital

A car accident at Boorowa closed the road to Yass on Sunday afternoon and resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
"About 10am on Sunday 25 February 2024, emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at Boorowa," a Young police spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Hume Police District responded, to find a car had struck a tree, around 140 metres north of Normanhurst Lane."
Emergency services responded to the accident with one of the occupants needing to be airlifted from the scene.
"NSW Ambulance Service responded, treating a 66-year-old man for serious head injuries," the spokesperson said.
"He was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
"The passenger was not physically injured."
Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or any information that may help them to please get in contact as they continue to investigate the circumstances around the incident.
"As investigations continue, anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage is urged to come forward and call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
Sunday's accident followed a fatality involving a truck and a car near Yass on Thursday.
"The female driver of the car, aged 39 - and sole occupant - died at the scene," police said.
"The male driver of the truck, aged 53, was taken to Yass Hospital for mandatory testing."
A report of the accident will be prepared for the coroner.
