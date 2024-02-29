Boorowa CWA thanked for its donation

The Boorowa CWA has passed on the heartfelt thank you it recently received from 'The Australian Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation' (OCRF).
"The generous donations we received from local businesses, and the support from our local community in purchasing tickets for the Boorowa CWA Centenary Year Wellbeing Raffle, helped raise a fabulous $1642.34," Boorowa CWA publicity officer Kirsty Miller said.
Ms Miller said the entirety of the monies raised will help support the important work OCRF are pursuing in funding innovative research into early detection, and personalised treatment, that will assist in prolonging quality of life for women living with Ovarian Cancer.
"It is uplifting to see and hear of the many wonderful ways we as a small community are coming together to help and support each other," Ms Miller said.
"Boorowa CWA are proud and humbled to be apart of one of the many other Boorowa community organisations that strive to make a positive impact in the lives of others," she said.
OCRF CEO Robin Penty thanked Boorowa in a letter to CWA treasurer Jane Sailard.
"At the OCRF, we are striving for a world where everyone, everywhere, is free from the threat of ovarian cancer," Ms Sailard said.
"Our goal is to provide hope and a brighter future for all women and girls.
"This is achieved through funding innovative research to development and implement an early detection program - currently, no early detection test exists in the world.
'Boorowa's generous gift also funds research for better personalised treatment that will assist in prolonging quality of life for all women living with ovarian cancer.
"Without your support, we would not be able to fund this vital research to ensure a better future for all women," Ms Sailard said.
Since its founding over 21 years ago, the OCRF has funded more than $27 million in ovarian cancer research.
It currently awards between $1 milion and $2 million in new grants each year making it the largest independent funder of ovarian cancer research in Australia.
